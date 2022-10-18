Abu Dhabi: The UAE has rejected the racist statement by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium. Statements of this type are inappropriate and discriminatory.
In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry expressed its rejection of Borrell’s remarks, characterising them as racist and noting that these statements contribute to a worsening climate of intolerance and discrimination worldwide.
The UAE Foreign Ministry summoned Paulsen, Acting Head of the Mission at the EU Delegation to the UAE, by the Director of the European Affairs Department, Mohamed AlShehi, and the Deputy Assistant Minister of Political Affairs, Reem Ketait. The Office of the High Representative was asked to provide a written explanation of the High Representative’s hurtful and discriminatory comments.
Borrell’s remarks are a disappointing development that comes at a time when all parties are aware of the importance of respect for other religions, cultures, and ethnic groups, as well as values such as pluralism, coexistence, and tolerance.