Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday sent a message of congratulations to Keir Starmer on the occasion of his election as the new Prime Minister of UK.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Starmer on the occasion.
Also on Friday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Starmer on his X account.
Sheikh Mohamed posted: “I extend my congratulations to Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and I look forward to working together to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between our countries.”