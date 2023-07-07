Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a heartfelt reunion with a group of his former classmates and their family members.
The congenial meeting, marked by camaraderie and nostalgia, was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Office.
During the gathering, Sheikh Mohamed and the attendees engaged in warm, fraternal conversations, reminiscing about their school days and sharing cherished memories. The UAE President expressed his joy at reuniting with his old friends and highlighted the value of the bonds formed during their time together as classmates.
The attendees reciprocated the sentiment, conveying their immense happiness at having the opportunity to meet with His Highness. They offered prayers for his continued good health and happiness.
To commemorate the occasion, a luncheon was held, which was attended by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and the guests.
Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, were also present at the meeting and banquet.