ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed with Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), during a phone call on Wednesday, the cooperation between the UAE and UNRWA and ways to support the agency at various levels.
Sheikh Abdullah also discussed with Lazzarini the pivotal role played by the Agency in improving the lives of Palestinian refugees.
His Highness said that based on the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has decided to open a joint account and contribute $15 million to support the Agency’s operations and services, and to provide urgent assistance to Palestinian families, especially in Jenin and its camp who have suffered losses due to recent Israeli attacks. The assistance will be used to rehabilitate homes and businesses that have been damaged.
During the call, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting UNRWA and helping it overcome the challenges it faces in fulfilling its mandate from the United Nations.
He praised the agency’s work in improving the conditions of Palestinian refugees and providing them with a decent life, and specifically mentioned the services it provides to Palestinian refugees in Jenin and its camp for health and social care.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the need to re-energize international efforts for a ceasefire and the revival of the peace process in the Middle East. He also expressed the UAE’s support for all regional and international efforts in this regard, as well as the need to end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution.
He concluded by calling for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
For his part, Philippe Lazzarini expressed his appreciation for the continuous support provided by the UAE to the UNRWA. He specifically mentioned the UAE’s most recent allocation of $20 million, which was announced earlier this year.