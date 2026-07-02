UAE President restructures philanthropic council under Sheikh Theyab

Under the decree, the Council's members are Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency; and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.