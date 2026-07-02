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UAE President restructures philanthropic council under Sheikh Theyab

New leadership team to steer UAE’s global humanitarian and philanthropic agenda

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UAE President restructures philanthropic council under Sheikh Theyab

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. (94) of 2026 restructuring the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council under the chairmanship of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

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Under the decree, the Council's members are Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency; and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council was established in January 2024 under a Federal Decree issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Council reports to the Chairman of the Presidential Court and is mandated to oversee all matters related to international humanitarian affairs.

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