Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday met with a number of permanent representatives and deputy permanent representatives of United Nations member states.
In welcoming the delegates, Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE’s keenness to foster effective partnerships with nations around the world, based on trust, mutual respect and common goals. His Highness spoke of the UAE’s interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation that aim to enable sustainable development and growth for countries and communities everywhere.
Sheikh Mohamed also reaffirmed the UAE’s determination to support peace and stability in the region and the world, resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, address global challenges such as climate change and humanitarian crises, and combat extremism and terrorism.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the delegates discussed the UAE’s development and ambitions, its long-standing efforts to empower women and youth, its openness to different cultures and people, and the country’s efforts to develop a strong, diversified and sustainable economy that will benefit future generations.
Members of the UN delegation expressed their happiness with the meeting and commended UAE President and the UAE for their efforts in supporting peaceful coexistence and humanitarian initiatives both regionally and globally.
In addition to meeting Sheikh Mohamed, the UN delegation’s itinerary included meetings with several UAE officials as well as visits to a number of cultural, political and community institutions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The party was also due to tour important landmarks including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Yousuf Mani Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
The UN delegation included Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations; Amir Hayek, Ambassador of Israel to the UAE; Carlos C. Fuller, Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations; David Bakradze, Permanent Representative of Georgia to the United Nations; Antonio Rodrigue, Permanent Representative of Haiti to the United Nations; Cornel Feruta, Permanent Representative of Romania to the United Nations; Nemanja Stevanovia, Permanent Representative of Serbia to the United Nations; Fanday Turay, Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations; Boa¡tjan Malovrh, Permanent Representative of Slovenia to the United Nations; Suriya Chindawongse, Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations; Ambassador Robert A. Wood, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations; and Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York.