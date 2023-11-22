Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Bahraini Foreign Minister, who conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE. In return, the President expressed his best wishes to King Hamad bin Isa and to Bahrain and its people for continued development and growth.
The President and Al Zayani discussed the fraternal relations that bind the UAE and Bahrain across various areas of cooperation that contribute to achieving their common interests.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the convening of the 11th meeting of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Committee chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries.
The meeting also addressed developments in the Middle East and a number of issues of mutual interest.