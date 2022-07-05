Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 737 inmates from corrective and punitive establishments across the country ahead of Eid Al Adha.
The President also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.
The annual pardon aims to enhance family cohesion and provide released prisoners with an opportunity to rethink their future and a start afresh.
The pardon is part of the UAE's humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance. It aims to give them a second chance in life and encourage them to make a positive contribution to the community.
Sharjah
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered to release 194 prisoners from the Punitive and Reformative Institutions in Sharjah, based on their good conduct, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The gesture is part of the Ruler's humanitarian initiatives that are based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance.