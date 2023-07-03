Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of historian and author Peter Hellyer who died at the age of 75 on Monday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter that Hellyer’s dedicated service to the UAE for decades had left notable marks in the fields of antiquities, the environment and the media.
Hellyer is a UK-born writer who spent nearly five decades chronicling the history, natural beauty and modern transformation of the UAE, was granted UAE citizenship and was awarded the country’s highest civilian honour.
He helped found the state-run WAM news agency and established its English service. He also helped establish an archaeological group that uncovered several historical sites.