Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Waravuth Pouapinya, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE, in recognition of his contributions in enhancing UAE-Thai relations in various fields.
Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, received Pouapinya at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and presented him with the medal. Al Sayegh also lauded the Thai Ambassador’s role in bolstering relations between the UAE and Thailand during his tenure.
For his part, Pouapinya affirmed his pride at receiving the medal, which reflects the depth of bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Thailand.
He also underscored his country's aspiration to strengthen cooperation with the UAE to benefit the UAE and Thai peoples.
Moreover, Pouapinya expressed his appreciation to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending his leadership and that of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
He concluded by thanking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and all UAE government agencies for their cooperation, which contributed to the success of his efforts to enhance relations between the two countries.