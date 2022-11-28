Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, awarded Sherif Mohammed Fouad Al Bedewi, Ambassador of Egypt to the UAE, the Medal of Independence of the First Order.
The award was granted in appreciation of his efforts during his tenure in the country, which contributed to strengthening relations between the two countries in various fields.
Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, awarded Al Bedewi the medal during his reception at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.
Almarar expressed his wishes for Al Bedewi to succeed in his work, praising his role in bolstering relations between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt in all fields.
For his part, Al Bedewi affirmed his pride at receiving this medal, which represents the depth of relations and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Egypt. He also expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his leadership, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
He noted the country's achievements over the past 50 years, which highlight the leadership's keenness to advance the UAE's position.
He also thanked UAE Government agencies for their cooperation, which contributed to the success of his mission to elevate relations between the two countries.