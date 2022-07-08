Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.
In a series of phone calls, Sheikh Mohamed wished them continuing good health and happiness, and more progress, development, stability and security for their people and for other Arab and Islamic nations.