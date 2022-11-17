Abu Dhabi: On behalf of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will inaugurate the fourth ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Monday.
Earlier in the day, President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed issued a decree calling on the FNC to convene the fourth ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter on November 21.
The session will begin after the arrival of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Princes and Rulers’ Representatives to the Zayed Hall, where verses of the Holy Quran will be recited.
The Vice-President will then open the session, which will begin with the election of observers, followed by the formation of various committees.
The FNC will review international agreements and treaties concluded by the government, letters issued and received by the government, and draft laws received from the government.
The General Assembly of the Parliamentary Division will also hold its first meeting of the fourth session during which the parliament will form parliamentary groups and friendship committees.