Alamein: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday attended a quartet summit in Egypt with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.
During the meeting in Alamein, the four leaders discussed brotherly relations, and various avenues of cooperation and joint action in the areas of economic partnership and development. They also explored ways to develop them further.
The leaders underlined the importance of joint Arab action and unity to face challenges in the region. They exchanged views on the latest international and regional developments, notably the Palestinian issue.
The summit that comes a month after a US-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, which was attended by the leaders of the four countries along with others.