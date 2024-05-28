Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed on the visit is a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO); Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council; Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Staff Brigadier Musallam Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation; Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council; Muammar Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.