GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President arrives in Oman’s Salalah on fraternal visit, received by Sultan Haitham

Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation were warmly welcomed on their arrival

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman,
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman,
WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Salalah on a fraternal visit to Oman, where he was received by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation were warmly welcomed on their arrival at the Royal Salalah Airport.

The UAE President is accompanied by a delegation that includes and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, other sheikhs and senior officials.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at the opening of the 14th International Government Communication Forum.

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates the 14th edition of IGCF

3m read
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 14th IGCF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 14th IGCF

1m read
Sharjah Executive Council approves key leadership shift

Sharjah Executive Council approves key leadership shift

2m read
Sharjah Library marks 100 years of knowledge, culture

Sharjah Library marks 100 years of knowledge, culture

2m read