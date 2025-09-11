UAE President arrives in Oman’s Salalah on fraternal visit, received by Sultan Haitham

Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation were warmly welcomed on their arrival
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Salalah on a fraternal visit to Oman, where he was received by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation were warmly welcomed on their arrival at the Royal Salalah Airport.
The UAE President is accompanied by a delegation that includes and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, other sheikhs and senior officials.
