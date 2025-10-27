Oman triumphs as UAE secures double podium in Global Ironman 70.3 Championship

“We are incredibly proud of the resounding success of this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 at Hawana Salalah. Welcoming athletes from over 61 countries is a testament to the event’s growing global prominence and Hawana Salalah’s position as a leading destination for sports tourism. Beyond showcasing Oman’s natural beauty, this event reinforces the nation’s capacity to host world-class sporting experiences with excellence and ambition, we look forward to hosting many more global events welcoming tourists and visitors from around the world.”