Oman triumphs as UAE secures double podium in Global Ironman 70.3 Championship

Athletes faced a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling route, and a 21.1 km run
For the fourth consecutive year, the prestigious Dhofar Municipality IRONMAN 70.3 Championship concluded with great success at the iconic destination of Hawana Salalah, by Orascom Development and Omran with impressive regional wins, as athletes from Oman and the UAE demonstrated exceptional endurance across the competitive triathlon.
Hawana Salalah proudly welcomed hundreds of athletes from over 61 countries, reinforcing its status as a global sports tourism and sports hub. The event featured strong regional participation from Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, alongside international athletes from Germany, France, the United States, and Asia.
The winners were celebrated during a spectacular awards ceremony held on the evening of October 25. Where Oman, UAE and UK, delivered exceptional performances, earning top positions across men’s, women’s, and mixed relay categories, in addition to multiple finishes in individual age-group competitions.
The highly anticipated race recognised outstanding performances across more than 12 age-based categories. In the Men’s overall category, Jamie Price from the United Kingdom claimed first place, marking a remarkable back-to-back victory after winning last year’s edition. Fellow Briton Christopher followed closely in second place, reinforcing the UK’s strong presence in the competition.
In the Women’s category, Emilia Mangilinan of Poland secured the top spot with an impressive performance, while Michelle Nagle from Ireland earned a well-deserved second place, adding to the event’s truly international spirit.
The IRONMAN 70.3 course tested athletes with a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, and 21.1 km run, offering an exceptional environment for both athletes and fans, in addition to IRONKIDS which inspired young champions to enjoy the program of activities, all against the picturesque backdrop of Hawana Salalah’s coastal and mountainous landscapes.
Set along the scenic shores of the Arabian Sea, Hawana Salalah offers the perfect destination for this prestigious competition, combining natural beauty, a year-round vibrant marina, 5-star resorts & international hotels, F&B, Aquapark, in addition to stunning sandy beaches with modern amenities.
Hawana Salalah also features a range of unique waterfront properties offering solid year-round returns making an ideal investment for homeowners across the GCC and around the world.
On this occasion, Eng. Wael Al Lawati, CEO of Muriya – CEO of Muriya, developer of award-winning destinations Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah, commented:
“We are incredibly proud of the resounding success of this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 at Hawana Salalah. Welcoming athletes from over 61 countries is a testament to the event’s growing global prominence and Hawana Salalah’s position as a leading destination for sports tourism. Beyond showcasing Oman’s natural beauty, this event reinforces the nation’s capacity to host world-class sporting experiences with excellence and ambition, we look forward to hosting many more global events welcoming tourists and visitors from around the world.”
“Hosting Dhofar Municipality IRONMAN 70.3 for another consecutive year is a strong validation of Salalah’s appeal and capability in delivering international-scale events," said Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality. "Our strategic public-private sector collaboration continues to elevate the experience year after year, encouraging athletes and visitors to return and discover more of what Dhofar has to offer.”
“This year’s edition marked a significant milestone in both global participation and high-caliber execution. Hawana Salalah’s world-class infrastructure and fully integrated environment continue to make it a standout venue for global sporting events. We look forward to building on this momentum and expanding our portfolio of international events in the years ahead," Mohammed Al Obaidani, CEO and Founder of MGE, added.
