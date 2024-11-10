Upon arrival at the Amiri Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was warmly received by Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait.

A formal welcome ceremony at Amiri Airport marked the occasion, featuring the national anthems of both the UAE and Kuwait, while an honour guard lined up to pay tribute.

As Sheikh Mohamed’s plane entered Kuwaiti airspace, it was escorted by military aircraft in a symbolic gesture of welcome.