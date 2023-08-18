Addis Ababa: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Addis Ababa for an official visit to Ethiopia.

Upon his arrival at Bole Addis Ababa International Airport, he was welcomed by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The official visit of the UAE President to Ethiopia comes as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a number of fields in support of the development and prosperity of both nations.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation will hold a series of engagements with the Ethiopian side to highlight opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, food security, energy, trade, investment, technology, and others.

Official reception

Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception ceremony, featuring the national anthems of both the UAE and Ethiopia, accompanied by a salute of 21 artillery rounds as a tribute to his visit.

A formation of honour guards stood united, offering a warm welcome upon His Highness’ visit.

As the president’s plane entered Ethiopian airspace, a group of celebratory warplanes accompanied it to welcome his arrival.

Sheikh Mohamed’s procession was joined by horsemen on horseback, and a group of children chanted greetings while waving the flags of the two countries.

The UAE President is accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia; and other officials.

From the Ethiopian side, the reception was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials.

Deep-rooted friendship

The deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Ethiopia continue to grow across various fields, a collaboration that has steadily driven comprehensive development in both countries.

The ongoing official visits and meetings between senior officials from the two countries reflect the depth and stability of UAE-Ethiopia relations, which are further enhanced with the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Due to its high status and impact on the African region, Ethiopia is of great importance to the UAE, as part of its strategy to improve and broaden its relations with African countries.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Ethiopian Prime Minister, Meles Zenawi, established the foundations of Emirati-Ethiopian relations. Since then, the ties between the two countries have grown stronger, especially after the opening of the Ethiopian Consulate in the UAE in 2004, followed by the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa in July 2010 and the Ethiopian Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

Cooperation

These steps have boosted the two countries’ cooperation in various fields, including political, economic, investment and cultural spheres.

Sharing values, a vision for progress and prosperity, and a strong friendship, the UAE and Ethiopia have aligned stances on various regional and global issues, with the UAE constantly driving and expanding its cooperation with Ethiopia across various areas.

The UAE-Ethiopian Joint Committee is an active platform for developing bilateral relations across various sectors and is instrumental in proposing practical solutions to enhance the two countries’ cooperation and overcome challenges that may limit their bilateral ties.

Through the committee, the UAE aims to bolster its bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia in various areas, including trade, investment, culture, aviation, renewable energy, agriculture, livestock, labour, mining, industry, ports, logistics and infrastructure.

A robust bilateral relationship has been established between the UAE and Ethiopia through the signing of strategic agreements and Memorandums of Understanding in various sectors, such as the economy, health, education, environment, technology, culture and services.

Peace, stability

The UAE’s political stance towards Ethiopia mainly revolves around supporting peace and stability in the African country, driven by its belief in the need for stability, peace, coexistence and cooperation to achieve development and build a better future. Moreover, the UAE’s aid provided to Ethiopia totalled $5.05 billion, of which development aid accounted for 89 percent, a testament to the UAE’s dedication to supporting stability and growth in Ethiopia.

Viewing Ethiopia as a key player in joint work in the African continent, the UAE made significant efforts to facilitate the Ethiopian-Eritrean peace process in 2018, leveraging its strong relations with the leadership in Addis Ababa and Asmara as a bridge towards a peace accord, which has positively impacted the wider Horn of Africa region.

UAE-Ethiopia: 180% surge in non-oil trade over 10 years • The UAE and Ethiopia have seen a remarkable rise in their non-oil trade over the past ten years reaching 180 percent, with the total value of their non-oil trade exceeding Dh34 billion between 2013 to 2022.



• In 2022 alone, the two countries recorded Dh5.113 billion in non-oil trade, more than double the figure in 2013.



Breakdown of UAE-Ethiopia trade in 2022:



• The UAE exported non-oil products worth Dh773 million to Ethiopia, with re-exports reaching Dh2.033 billion, and imports totalling Dh2.307 billion.



• Ethiopia’s top imports from the UAE included mineral oils with a total value of Dh183 million, raw gold at Dh58 million, pulses at Dh48 million, pre-fabricated buildings at Dh38 million, and iron and steel structures and parts at Dh28 million.



• The UAE also re-exported certain goods to Ethiopia, such as automobiles (Dh334 million), jewellery and ornaments (Dh225 million), medical vaccines (Dh199 million), self-processing information and communication machinery (Dh159 million), and communication devices and equipment (Dh125 million).

Economic ties, investments

As for their economic ties, Ethiopia and the UAE have been steadfast in boosting their economic cooperation through trade and investment.

In 2022, the value of their non-oil trade reached $1.4 billion, with imports totalling $628 million and imports totalling $564.5 million. Ethiopia also has a fast-growing market that offers many opportunities for cooperation in different sectors. Both countries are keen to enhance their economic and development ties.

Meanwhile, the UAE invested $2.9 billion in various Ethiopian sectors, including pharmaceuticals, aluminium, food and beverages, and chemicals.

Additionally, the UAE-Ethiopia Business Advisory Council is a key platform that supports Emirati investors and Ethiopian businesspersons to enhance their cooperation through identifying investment opportunities for Emirati business leaders in Ethiopia, addressing challenges faced by Emirati companies, promoting trade exchange, and fostering investment collaborations. It also facilitates constructive dialogue between representatives of the public and private sectors in both countries.

Renewable energy

On the energy front, the UAE serves as one of the top supporters and financers of renewable energy projects in Ethiopia. The Ethiopian government signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) in January 2023, in the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The agreement provides for the development of solar photovoltaic energy projects with a capacity of up to 2,000 megawatts in Ethiopia, starting with 500 megawatts in the first phase.

Cultural ties

Finally, culture acts as a main driver in bolstering ties between the two countries. In 2018, the UAE and Ethiopia signed a cultural cooperation agreement to collaborate in various areas of culture and knowledge development, covering heritage, archaeology, arts and libraries. The agreement aims to raise awareness of their national, cultural and artistic identities and strengthen the bonds between their peoples.

In May 2022, the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced a batch of financial support for projects that aim to preserve global heritage and documents and human capital development in Africa.