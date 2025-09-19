GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia

President of Serbia welcomed Sheikh Mohamed, accompanying delegation upon their arrival

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

Belgrade: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Belgrade on a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia, welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

Accompanying the UAE President is a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with several ministers and senior officials.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is received by Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, upon arriving at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport during an official visit.

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

1m read
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan presenting the decoration to Sunjay Sudhir.

Indian diplomat confered First-Class Order of Zayed II

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L), is received by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President restructures Erth Zayed Philanthropies

1m read