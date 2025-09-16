GOLD/FOREX
UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and senior officials

WAM
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L), is received by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.
UAE Presidential Court

Karabakh: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived on Tuesday in the Karabakh region on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Upon his arrival at Fuzuli International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied on the visit by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

