Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree transferring Mohamed Al Qassim from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and appointing him as the Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, at the rank of Under-Secretary.
During his career, Al Qassim held a number of positions, including Director of the Department of Technology Adoption and Development at MoIAT, Director at the Advanced Sciences Office, Manager Reservoir at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and a project leader at Total.
Al Qassim led a number of government projects, especially those in the advanced technology sector, including the development and launch of the MoIAT strategy, digital maturity assessment programme for industrial companies and the UAE industry pioneers programme.
Al Qassim holds a master's degree from French Institute of Petroleum (IFP) and a bachelor's degree from the University of Waterloo in Canada.