His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that the UAE, while marking 49 years of its union this year, “treats all its nationals and residents alike, forging ahead with a proven track record of achievements that have been possible — thanks to the Founding Fathers who instilled the noble values of unity, dedication and giving among our people. This helps in the evergreen pursuit of success and happiness”.

In a statement to ‘Nation Shield’, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the 49th UAE National Day, Sheikh Sultan said: “Every year we celebrate our Union Day on 2nd December, a great day in the history of our nation, wherein we express our pride of groundbreaking achievements that have turned the UAE into a global model to be emulated for unity and cohesion across the globe. These achievements have earned our nation a much-coveted position that is sought after by the entire world.”

“On this day,” he continued, “we recall the historic decision made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers who established the Union. They all had a profound faith that unity is the right path towards development, progress and a decent life for the people of the nation.

“On this noble occasion, I congratulate my brother President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — may God bless him — and my brothers, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates.

“My heartfelt congratulations go as well to all my Emirati sons and daughters. I urge them all to continue the march of their ancestors, shield themselves against besetting challenges with our time-honoured values and principles, follow in the footsteps of their wise leadership, gain as much knowledge as they can, and sow the seeds of love for their homeland among their children.

“We pray for our dear homeland to achieve more success, prosperity, development and gain more strength in its noble march for more glory.”