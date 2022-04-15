Sakhir, Bahrain: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday discussed with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the prospects of further consolidating relations between the two nations.
During the meeting, which took place at the Sakhir Palace in Bahrain, King Hamad welcomed Sheikh Mohammed, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing and further development and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
The two leaders exchanged Ramadan greetings, praying to Allah Almighty to perpetuate prosperity, goodness and stability for the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations and the world.
They discussed the long-standing relationship between the UAE and Bahrain and aspirations for further progress and development. They also discussed a number of Gulf and Arab issues and exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.
Sheikh Mohammed stressed the depth and width of the relations between the two countries, thanks to the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad.
King Hamad hailed the UAE’s unwavering support to Bahrain and its people.
The two leaders stressed the importance of further developing trade and investment cooperation, underlining the necessity of expanding cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.
They also stressed the importance of developing joint cooperation in the fields of technology, science, energy, renewable energy, environment, health and education. They affirmed support for joint Gulf action to confront various current challenges.
They also underlined the importance of consolidating Arab unity.
Sheikh Mohamed also attended an iftar banquet hosted by King Hamad. The banquet was attended by a delegation including His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the UAE ambassador to Bahrain, and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President.
Sheikh Mohamed arrived earlier Thursday at Sakhir Air Base Airport, where he was welcomed by King Hamad, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, a number of Sheikhs, and Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Ambassador to the UAE.
An official reception ceremony was held, during which the national anthems of both UAE and of Bahrain were played, and guards of honour lined up to salute Sheikh Mohamed.
Sheikh Mohamed later left Bahrain and was seen off at Sakhir Base Airport by King Hamad.