Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Monday Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Shati Palace, the Turkish minister conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his wishes of continued health and happiness and further progress and prosperity to the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings to President Erdogan, wishing Turkey and its people sustainable progress.
The Turkish minister also offered his condolences over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President of UAE.
The two sides discussed the prospects of further advancing their friendship and various aspects of cooperation.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi.