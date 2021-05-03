Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received at Al Shati Palace Democratic Party Senator Chris Coons, who was accompanied by US Senator Chris Van Hollen, to talk about developing the alliance between the two countries at political, economic and defence levels.
The two sides reviewed a number of issues related to regional security and joint action to establish stability, peace and cooperation in confronting underlying reasons of tension and conflict in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa regions with the objective of promoting development and prosperity.
In attendance during the meeting were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Dr Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.