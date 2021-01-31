In a meeting chaired by Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ministerial Development Council of UAE reviewed a number of initiatives and plans designed to further advance government work. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council (MDC) confirmed that the UAE government attaches utmost importance to family and public health and was taking all necessary steps to build a healthy family and community.

During the meeting held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the MDC reviewed a number of initiatives and plans designed to further advance government work. The council discussed a plan to reduce 50 per cent of the service centres of the federal government and convert the services into digital platforms within two years as part of the digital transformation strategy.

The plan was created based on a comprehensive evaluation that considers geographical distribution of the centres, capacity, level of demand, quality of digital transformation, and financial impact. According to the suggested plan, the first phase involves a total of 282 service centres. Out of these, 59 centres will be closed during the first quarter of 2021, while the remaining centres will be targeted between 2021 and 2022 in a way that will help ensure customer satisfaction and continuity of services.

The Ministerial Development Council also reviewed a study on the premarital screening for genetic diseases and ways to reduce the incidence of genetic diseases in the UAE population. The step aims at prevention of mental and physical disabilities and reducing mortality rate among children, as well as reducing the social and financial burden on families.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The UAE Government is guided by a vision for development that not only fulfils current needs, but also plans for the future. Our goal is to build a strong and healthy family as a foundation for a productive society, capable of sustaining the country’s achievements.”

A unified digital register of the UAE’s genetic diseases will be created, including the results of premarital examinations on recessive genetic diseases. A national laboratory specialising in the science of genetic testing will also be established. The study also introduces innovative means to inform the community about the importance of genetic testing using awareness campaigns.

At the legislative level, the council proposed amendments to the executive regulations of the Value Added Tax law to enhance the legislative framework and ensure the rights of all parties, including consumers and business sectors.

The council also proposed amendments to the executive regulations of the Environment Protection and Development law concerning the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA is a tool used to identify the environmental, social and economic impacts of a project prior to decision-making to ensure the highest level of environment protection.

The council discussed the draft implementing regulation of the federal law on Securing Interest with Movable Property. The council discussed the formation of the Standing Committee on Conventions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.