Ajman: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has announced that it will conduct field security exercises in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.
The exercises will be held in Ajman on Monday while it will be held in Umm Al Quwain on Wednesday, the ministry posted on Twitter
The exercise might be accompanied with the movement of military units, helicopters. The The ministry has urged the public to refrain from filming the exercise site.
Military field exercises are routine rehearsals that ensure the preparedness of trained units.