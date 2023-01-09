Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
The meeting discussed a number of legislations, policies and initiatives aimed at supporting the government work for the next stage, including a number of government policies aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity system in a number of vital sectors.
Also, the meeting reviewed policies related to economy, supporting national products and attracting foreign investments to the country, in addition to discussing a number of decisions on economic register, services provided by the Federal Tax Authority, and a plan for reducing emissions from international aviation in the country.
During its meeting, the Council discussed a number of government reports and legislations.