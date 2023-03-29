Abu Dhabi: Chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing a number of policies and legislations to further advance the government work ecosystem.
The meeting discussed initiatives and policies aimed at developing the UAE's export sector and government housing projects, in addition to federal legislations related to the health sector.
The meeting also discussed the issuance of Cabinet decisions on the organisation of the advocacy and legal consultancy sector, and consumer protection affairs.
The Council reviewed a number of government reports for the year 2022 regarding the development of UAE exports, the work of the Medical Liability Supreme Committee, and developments in foreign direct investment (FDI), in addition to an update on the implementing of the national agenda for outward FDI.