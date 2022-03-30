Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Tuesday met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2022 in Dubai.
The pair discussed stronger partnerships between the UAE and IMF to develop new economic models that can promote growth and prosperity.
Sheikh Maktoum said that the UAE is keen to share with multilateral organisations its experience of charting a successful sustainable development path and maintaining strong financial stability during global crises so that other nations can draw useful insights that can assist them in their development programmes.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.