Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein for the victims of the toxic gas leak at the Aqaba port.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar message to the King of Jordan.
At least 13 people died and more than 250 were injured due to toxic gas being leaked from a tanker in the port of Aqaba.
Most were being treated for the effects of breathing chlorine gas, a common cleaning agent that also has a range of other industrial uses and can be employed as a chemical weapons agent.