UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over flood victims

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United Mexican States following the floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and substantial damage to property.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Mexico over this tragedy.
