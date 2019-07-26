Beji Caid Essebsi was Tunisia’s first popularly elected head of state

Beji Caid Essebsi Image Credit: AFP

Also in this package Tunisia's first democratically elected leader, Beji Qaid Al Sebsi, dies at 92

ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Mohamed Ennaceur, Tunisia's interim president, on the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed Allah to shower His mercy on the deceased and rest his soul in Paradise.