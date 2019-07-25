Beji Qaid Al Sebsi Image Credit: AFP

Tunis - Tunisian President Beji Qaid Al Sebsi, the North African country’s first democratically elected leader, died Thursday at the age of 92, his office said.

The veteran politician, the oldest head of state after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime despot Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked revolts in several Arab nations.