Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday sent a message of condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar message to King Charles. Rulers of the Emirates sent messages as well.
Also on Friday, the UAE announced that flags in the public and private sectors in the country as well as its embassies abroad will fly at half-mast, starting on Friday, for a period of three days, in mourning of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The presidential court said in a statement that the flags will fly at half-mast for three days, ending on Monday. The court expressed its sincere condolences to UK’s King Charles III and the royal family and people on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Meanwhile in Dubai, Jebel Ali Port hosted a 96-round gun salute conducted by a UK Royal Navy ship in honour of Queen Elizabeth II - one round for each year of her life.