Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to Rishi Sunak on the occasion of his election as UK new Prime Minister.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched similar message of congratulations to Sunak.