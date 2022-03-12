Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Roopun, and also to Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, on the occasion.