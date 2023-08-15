Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Murmu and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed that the UAE is committed to building a future of shared prosperity and growth with India.
On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I extend my congratulations to the leadership and the people of this great nation.”
He added: “On this joyous occasion, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to building a future of shared prosperity and growth, elevating our partnership to new heights, and exploring new horizons of political, economic, and cultural relations. Happy Independence Day, Swatantrata Diwas!”
The past few years have seen phenomenal, accelerated growth in the bilateral relations between the UAE and India, two countries that share decades-long deep-rooted ties, strengthened through cultural exchange, trade and political engagement.
Driven further by their rapidly growing economic and trade relations, the UAE and India have developed a distinguished model through their multi-faceted partnership, which is made possible thanks to the foresight of the two leaderships and their ongoing support to expanding their bilateral cooperation.
This growth testifies to the UAE’s forward-looking and proactive approach to boosting its economic ties with the world and forging trade alliances with key markets. As part of this strategy, the country launched the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) programme in September 2021, which encompasses its CEPA with India, highlighting the rapid advancement in their relations.
The UAE-India partnership is a driver for economic growth that creates trade and investment opportunities for over 3.8 billion people. The economic partnership contributes to the vitality of trade and investment flows in South Asia and through it towards regional and global markets.
In 2022 and 2023, the bilateral ties between the two countries witnessed key milestones that strengthened their mutual partnership.