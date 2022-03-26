20201125 UAE rulers, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (left), Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mohammad Abdul Hamid, the President of Bangladesh, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Bangladeshi president.

Read more

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages of congratulations to Sheikh Hasina, Bangladeshi Prime Minister, on the occasion.