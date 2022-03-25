Abu Dhabi: The UAE has sent a fifth aircraft carrying more than 30 tonnes of food supplies to Mekele, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, which will benefit over 7,100 people, including 5,700 women and children.
The aircraft is part of the relief air bridge, established to respond to the growing needs of local residents and to improve their living conditions.
Mohamed Salem Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, said the UAE always seeks to enhance its relief response and meet the urgent needs of the Tigray region.
The UAE has sent nine planes carrying more than 344 tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefitting over 81,000 people, including 65,000 women, and this year has pledged to donate $85 million to support relief operations in the country.