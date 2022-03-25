Aqaba: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday attended a joint meeting with King Abdullah ll ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, and Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq.
The meeting, which was partly attended by Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of Saudi Arabia, addressed ways of enhancing the relations between the participating countries.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrived earlier at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, where he was received by King Abdullah II and Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.
During his visit, Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.