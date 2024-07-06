Abu Dhabi: UAE leaders have extended their congratulations to Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian following his election as the President of Iran.
On his official X account, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: "Congratulations to Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) on his election as President of Iran. I wish him success in his role and look forward to working together to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Iran for the benefit of our two nations and peoples."
Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, conveyed his best wishes on the X platform.
He said, "We extend our congratulations to President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in the 14th presidential election of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We look forward to strengthening bilateral relations for the benefit of our nations and peoples, and to working together to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region."