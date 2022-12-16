Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day.
On Friday, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “Congratulations to my brother King Hamad bin Isa and the people of Bahrain people on their country’s 51st National Day. We wish Bahrain and its people continued peace and prosperity on this happy occasion.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to King Hamad, and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion.