Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolence to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the death of the country’s former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar condolences to President Tebboune.