Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the DIFC Academy of Law, has secured an ‘Authorised Body’ status for lawyers practicing in the UAE, which enables them to qualify as solicitors in England and Wales.
The status, granted by the Solicitors Regulations Authority (SRA) in England and Wales, allows UAE lawyers to practice as solicitors or register as foreign lawyers with specific rights, including working as partners in English law firms.
The Ministry is currently organising training courses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to help interested attorneys qualify for the Qualified Lawyers Transfer Scheme (QLTS) tests, recognised by the SRA.
The QLTS is designed for foreign licensed lawyers seeking to qualify as a solicitor in the legal jurisdiction of England and Wales.