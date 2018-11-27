“I feel it’s a safe place and especially for women. Aside from justice and fairness herein, what makes it even more special to reside here, is that women are always given more priority ... wherever a girl goes, she’s provided with that feeling of safety and comfort. Obviously, the legal system has been set to serve justice in this generous and secure land. My cousins and friends always go out at night to the beach or restaurant or groceries ... we never felt unsafe especially with law enforcement officers policing around the clock to curb any form of crime. Compared to where I come from, this is a safe land and I’m glad that I’ve chosen the UAE as a place to live in,” said Sarina who stressed that she’ll continue living in the UAE as long as she feels she’s being treated justly and fairly.