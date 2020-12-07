Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia, who is currently on a visit to UAE.
During the meeting, held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Pandjaitan discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and to promote cooperation in maritime, investment and economic fields between the two counties.
They exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.
Pandjaitan conveyed greetings of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity for the UAE.
He also conveyed the Indonesian president’s thanks to Sheikh Mohammed for his initiative to build a mosque named after him in the Diplomatic Area of Abu Dhabi and rename Al Ma’arid Street, one of Abu Dhabi’s key roads, in honour of the Indonesian president.
Sheikh Mohammed asked the Indonesian minister to convey his greetings to President Widodo and his best wishes to the people of Indonesia.
The meeting was also attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and members of the delegation accompanying the Indonesian minister.