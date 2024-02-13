Abu Dhabi: The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed bolstering comprehensive strategic and economic partnerships between the countries.
This took place during the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE, where he is scheduled to participate in the World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai. Sheikh Mohamed and Modi reviewed developments in the bilateral partnership and strategic progress across the economic, investment, development, renewable energy, and food security areas.
The meeting witnessed the exchange of agreements aimed at enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and expanding cooperation, especially in areas of investment, trade, digital infrastructure projects, electrical connectivity, maritime transport, ports, and railways, in addition to cross-border remittance network connectivity, linking instant payment platforms, and a framework agreement on enabling the economic corridor between India, the Middle East, and Europe, among others.
The exchange of memoranda and agreements on behalf of the UAE was carried out by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, while on the Indian side, it was carried out by His Excellency Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; and Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India, as well as a number of UAE ministers and high-ranking officials.
The delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of India that included a number of ministers and senior officials, were also in attendance.