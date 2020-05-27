Image Credit: Huda Tabrez/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratistion has revised the working hours of its service centres, with precautionary measures remain in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry’s service centres- including Tas’heel, Tadbeer, Tawafuq and Tawjeeh, will reopen doors to customers daily, with the exception of Friday, from 8am to 8pm in Dubai, and from 8am to 7pm in the rest emirates. The Service Centres in shopping malls will close at 7am.